Japan regulator orders Tokyo exchange to report on system glitch: Report

Japan orders Tokyo exchange to report on glitch

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Oct 02 2020, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 15:27 ist

Japan's financial regulator has ordered the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and its owner, the Japan Exchange Group, to report on a system glitch that halted trade all day on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Financial Services Agency also asked the Tokyo exchange to report its steps to prevent a recurrence, added the person, who sought anonymity as the information is not public.

On Thursday the bourse said the glitch was the result of a hardware problem in the exchange's "Arrowhead" trading system, and a subsequent failure to switch to a back-up.

Regular trade resumed on Friday, with the main index closing out a volatile session capped by news of US President Donald Trump testing positive for the coronavirus.

Japan
United States
Donald Trump

