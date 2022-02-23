Japan sanctions Russia, separatists over Ukraine

Tokyo's sanctions include a ban on issuing visas to individuals linked to the 'so-called two republics' as well as freezing their assets

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Feb 23 2022, 08:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 08:38 ist
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida interacts with media on the Russia situation. Credit: AFP Photo

Japan will impose sanctions on Russia and individuals linked to eastern Ukrainian regions controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists, the country's prime minister said Wednesday, after Moscow ordered troops into the disputed territory.

The measures follow decisions by the United States, Britain and the European Union to penalise Russian entities in the wake of President Vladimir Putin's decision to send soldiers into Donetsk and Lugansk.

Tokyo's sanctions include a ban on issuing visas to individuals linked to the "so-called two republics" as well as freezing their assets and barring trade with the regions.

They also ban the issuing and trade of Russian government bonds in Japan. "We continue to monitor with grave concern," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

"From the viewpoint of responding to the issue in cooperation with the international community, Japan decided to impose sanctions," he said.

Japan "strongly condemns" Russia's actions, he said, adding "that infringe on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, violating international law," and that further sanctions were possible "if the situation worsens."

World news
Russia
Japan
Ukraine

