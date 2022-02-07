Japan, US to announce deal to restrict Trump-era steel tariffs

Japan, US deal to restrict Trump-era steel tariffs

  Feb 07 2022
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 21:27 ist
The United States and Japan will announce a deal on Monday to restrict tariffs imposed on Japanese steel under former President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Washington will suspend the 25% levy on incoming steel imports from Japan up to a certain threshold, with anything above that still subject to additional charges, the report added.

The deal does not cover aluminum imports, which remain subject to a 10% tariff, according to the report.

Last month, Japan's ambassador to Washington said that negotiations between Japan and the United States over US steel and aluminum tariffs were "robust".

The quota agreement between the US and the European Union that is now allowing some steel and aluminum into the United States duty free was a template for the US-Japan talks, Ambassador Koji Tomita said late in January.

