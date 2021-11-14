Japan's ex-princess Mako, husband depart for life in US

Japan's ex-princess Mako, new husband depart for life in US

Mako Komuro gave up her royal title to marry college sweetheart Kei Komuro last month

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Nov 14 2021, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 14:14 ist
Mako Komuro, former Japan's Princess Mako and the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, and her newly married husband Kei are seen before they board a flight bound for New York to start their new life in the US. Credit: Reuters Photo

Japan's ex-princess Mako, the emperor's niece, departed the country with her new husband on Sunday to start a new life in the United States.

Known as Mako Komuro after giving up her royal title to marry college sweetheart Kei Komuro last month, the former royal and her husband, both 30, walked past waiting journalists at Tokyo's Haneda International Airport before boarding an ANA flight for New York.

Well-wishers waved from the terminal as the plane left the gate.

Their marriage captivated Japan and ignited a public dialogue about gender roles and media coverage of the royal family. Mako was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder this year after their engagement was plagued by a money scandal, intense media scrutiny and the couple's three-year separation.

After the wedding, Mako, daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, received her first passport so she could accompany Kei to New York, where he works at a law firm.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Japan
United States
World news

What's Brewing

India working on smartphone-based mapping of potholes

India working on smartphone-based mapping of potholes

In Pics | Children's Day: 10 quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru

In Pics | Children's Day: 10 quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru

The young and the restless!

The young and the restless!

Australia were written off, here to rectify that: Finch

Australia were written off, here to rectify that: Finch

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

All the world a stage for the Bard of Avon’s plays

All the world a stage for the Bard of Avon’s plays

What the duck: The rise of mock meat in India

What the duck: The rise of mock meat in India

 