Jeff Bezos accepts antitrust scrutiny of Amazon 'success'

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will paint the online giant as a vibrant American "success" story at a major antitrust hearing Wednesday while accepting a need for scrutiny.

Testifying for the first time before Congress, Bezos is to be grilled along with chief executives Tim Cook of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Sundar Pichai of Google and its parent firm Alphabet.

"I believe Amazon should be scrutinized," Bezos said in prepared remarks posted online ahead of the unprecedented antitrust hearing.

But he struck a defiant note too, saying that "when you look in the mirror, assess the criticism, and still believe you're doing the right thing, no force in the world should be able to move you."