Bezos accepts antitrust scrutiny of Amazon 'success'

Jeff Bezos accepts antitrust scrutiny of Amazon 'success'

AFP
AFP, San Francisco,
  • Jul 29 2020, 10:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 10:21 ist

 Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will paint the online giant as a vibrant American "success" story at a major antitrust hearing Wednesday while accepting a need for scrutiny.

Testifying for the first time before Congress, Bezos is to be grilled along with chief executives Tim Cook of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Sundar Pichai of Google and its parent firm Alphabet.

"I believe Amazon should be scrutinized," Bezos said in prepared remarks posted online ahead of the unprecedented antitrust hearing.

But he struck a defiant note too, saying that "when you look in the mirror, assess the criticism, and still believe you're doing the right thing, no force in the world should be able to move you."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

jeff bezos
United States
Amazon
Google
Sundar Pichai
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook

What's Brewing

The Lead: The Green Mantra to go Zero Waste

The Lead: The Green Mantra to go Zero Waste

Banksy triptych raises $3 million for Palestinian hosp

Banksy triptych raises $3 million for Palestinian hosp

Coronavirus pandemic changes ‘bloated’ ad industry

Coronavirus pandemic changes ‘bloated’ ad industry

Rembrandt self-portrait sells for $18.7 million

Rembrandt self-portrait sells for $18.7 million

All eyes on 4 tech CEOs testifying in competition probe

All eyes on 4 tech CEOs testifying in competition probe

 