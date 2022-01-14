J&J booster 85% effective against Omicron for 4-8 weeks

J&J booster 85% effective against Omicron for 1-2 months: South African study

Reuters
Reuters, Johannesburg,
  • Jan 14 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 15:04 ist
Representative Image.

A booster shot of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine has shown 85% effectiveness in protecting against the Omicron variant for 1-2 months after it is received, the head of South Africa's Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said on Friday.

Glenda Grey presented the findings of a SAMRC study at a South African health ministry briefing on the Covid-19 fourth wave, which has been driven by the new variant.

Johnson & Johnson
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Omicron
South Africa

