Biden congratulates Japan PM for successful Olympics

Joe Biden calls Yoshihide Suga, congratulates him for successfully hosting Olympics

Biden applauded the performance of all the athletes

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Aug 10 2021, 09:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 09:05 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden on Monday spoke with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan to commend him on Japan’s successful hosting of the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the White House said.

“Biden applauded the performance of all the athletes and highlighted the success of the Japanese and US Olympians,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

“The President also affirmed his continuing support for Japan’s hosting of the Paralympics, while noting the public health measures taken so that Olympic athletes could compete in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit,” said the White House. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
White House
Joe Biden
Yoshihide Suga
Japan
Tokyo 2020
Olympics

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Vandana rewarded for past & future struggles?

DH Toon | Vandana rewarded for past & future struggles?

Citrus and fruity: Nagaland coffee brews hope on hills

Citrus and fruity: Nagaland coffee brews hope on hills

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan

8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan

 