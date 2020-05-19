Joe Biden criticises Trump's response to outbreak

Joe Biden criticises Donald Trump's response to outbreak

AP
AP,
  • May 19 2020, 08:17 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 08:17 ist
US President Donald Trump (AFP Photo)

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is slamming the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak, proclaiming that President Donald Trump, “had months, months to take action” and failed to do so before the US death toll began rising.

Read: Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Biden addressed the AAPI Victory Fund's “Progressive Summit” virtually on Monday, speaking from his home in Delaware, as Canadian geese honked loudly and persistently in the background. The group aims to empower Asian American and Pacific Islanders.

The former vice president said of the virus, “The scale of the loss is staggering and it's infuriating.”

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

“But more than that, it's heartbreaking to think how much fear, how much loss, how much agony could have been avoided if the president hadn't wasted so much time and taken responsibility,” Biden said. “We got denials, delays, distraction — many of which were openly xenophobic.”

Biden added, that the country, “Got bald-faced lies about testing capacity that, 'Anyone who wants a test can get a test.'” “It wasn't remotely true two months ago,” he said “and it still isn't.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
US
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Govt hikes medicos’ stipend, 7th pay panel for staff

Govt hikes medicos’ stipend, 7th pay panel for staff

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

 