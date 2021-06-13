Joe Biden hints he could change Trump-era tariffs

Joe Biden hints he could change Trump-era tariffs

Biden is hinting that he could make a change to the steel and aluminum tariffs

AP
AP, Newquay,
  • Jun 13 2021, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 22:18 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

President Joe Biden is hinting that he could make a change to the steel and aluminum tariffs originally imposed during the Trump administration.

Asked Sunday at a news conference how Biden justified the tariffs to European allies now that Trump is out of office, Biden suggested that future action could be taken without specifying what that would be.

“120 days,” says Biden, who technically became the US president 144 days ago. “Give me a break. Need time.”

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Joe Biden
Donald Tump
Tariff
United States

What's Brewing

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable startups

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable startups

Man in Nagpur walks into police station with 'bomb'

Man in Nagpur walks into police station with 'bomb'

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

 