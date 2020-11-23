Joe Biden plans to name Blinken secretary of state

US President-elect Joe Biden plans to name Antony Blinken his secretary of state, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing unidentified sources.
Bloomberg said an announcement was expected on Tuesday. Biden's transition team declined comment and Blinken did not respond to a request for comment.
A Biden ally, who did not want to be identified, told Reuters Blinken was Biden's most likely choice for secretary of state.
