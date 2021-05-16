Joe Biden talks to Palestinian president on latest Gaza escalation

Biden talks to Palestinian prez on new Gaza escalation

AP
AP, Ramallah ,
  • May 16 2021, 05:15 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 05:15 ist
Fire erupts from the Andalus Tower as it is destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement. Credit: AFP Photo

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has spoken on the phone with President Joe Biden and urged the US to intervene in the conflict and “put an end to Israeli attacks on Palestinians."

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa says Abbas on Saturday updated Biden on the escalations across the Palestinian territories and said he was working to halt “the Israeli aggression against our people and to reach a cease-fire.”

Also read: Biden, Netanyahu discuss Gaza after media strike

The report says Abbas also told Biden that “security and stability will be achieved when the Israeli occupation ends,” adding that Palestinians are ready and willing to work toward peace with international mediators.

Also read: Al Jazeera says will not be silenced, after Gaza office destroyed

Biden stressed the need to achieve calm and reduce violence in the Mideast, noting intensive American diplomatic efforts to that end. That's according to the Wafa statement. 

