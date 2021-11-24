Shalanda Young likely to lead White House budget office

Joe Biden to nominate Shalanda Young to lead White House budget office: Report

Biden's first pick for the job, Neera Tanden, withdrew from consideration after criticism from Republican and Democratic senators

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Nov 24 2021, 08:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 09:47 ist
White House. Credit: iStock Photo

US President Joe Biden will nominate Shalanda Young to be director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing three sources.

Young currently serves as acting OMB director. Biden's first pick for the job, Neera Tanden, withdrew from consideration after criticism from Republican and Democratic senators.

World news
United States
US news
White House
Joe Biden

