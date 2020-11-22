Biden's first Cabinet picks coming Nov 24: Ron Klain

Joe Biden's first Cabinet picks coming November 24: Chief of staff Ron Klain

The incoming president has promised to build an administration that reflects the diversity of the country

President-elect Joe Biden will announce the first of his Cabinet picks on Tuesday, incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on Sunday.

"You're going to see the first Cabinet picks this Tuesday. But if you want to know what Cabinet agencies they are, who's going to be in those Cabinet agencies, you'll have to wait for the president-elect to say that himself on Tuesday," Klain said in an interview with ABC's "This Week."

The incoming president, a Democrat, has promised to build an administration that reflects the diversity of the country. He said last week he had already chosen his Treasury secretary.

"We’ve made that decision,” Biden told a news conference. "And you’ll find it is someone who I think will be accepted by all elements of the Democratic Party ... progressive to the moderate coalitions."

Candidates on Biden’s shortlist include former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, current Fed Governor Lael Brainard, Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former Fed governor, and Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

