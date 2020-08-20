Johnson & Johnson to test coronavirus vaccine in 60,000 volunteers

Johnson & Johnson aims to test its experimental coronavirus vaccine in up to 60,000 volunteers in a late-stage trial scheduled to start in September, according https://bit.ly/3iWRuic to a US government database of clinical trials.
Shares of the company rose marginally on Thursday, paring their earlier losses, after the Wall Street Journal first reported the news.
Rival coronavirus vaccine makers such as Moderna Inc and Pfizer are targeting recruiting up to 30,000 volunteers for their late-stage studies.
