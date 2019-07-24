Johnson's experience with rogue elephant in Kerala

Boris Johnson, the new Prime Minister of the UK, once had a 'memorable' vacation in Kerala as he even came across an elephant running amok at a wedding ceremony.

S Krishna Kumar, an IAS officer-turned politician from Kerala and a former union minister, recollects Boris Johnson attending his daughter's wedding in 2003.

Krishna Kumar's daughter Aishwarya got married to Kabir Singh following a relationship that blossomed during their studies in the US. Boris's ex-wife Marina Wheeler, who had Indian connections, was related to Kabir. Boris was among the bridegroom party and Krishna Kumar did all arrangements for their stay and travel to various destinations.

"During my daughter's marriage ceremony at Sri Adikesavaperumal Temple at Thiruvattar, in Kanyakumari district of Tamilnadu, I had arranged an elephant. Owing to the rush of photographers and flash-lights, the elephant got disturbed and ran amok. The bridegroom's father had a narrow escape, while a couple of others sustained minor injuries. Luckily, most of the guests from the bridegroom's party, including Boris, were at a safe distance," recollects Krishna Kumar.

Boris was a Member of Parliament at the time.

Talking to DH over the phone, Krishna Kumar also said that in order to pacify the bridegroom's party he had even told Boris and others that if one survived an elephant's attack, it would be a very positive sign and he or she would thereafter receive great fortunes in life. "Interestingly, Boris had also published a write-up based on this incident in a leading publication in the UK," says Krishna Kumar.

Boris and others were in Kerala for about a week and they had also visited various tourist spots like Kovalam and Alappuzha. "Boris also came down for a family get together at Pondicherry a few years back, which was the last time I met him," recollects Krishna Kumar.

Krishna Kumar, who was with the Congress earlier, had joined the BJP recently.