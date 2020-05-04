Trudeau unsure if his kids would return to school

Justin Trudeau unsure if his kids would return to school in worst-hit Quebec

AFP
AFP, Montreal,
  • May 04 2020, 15:55 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 15:59 ist
Justin Trudeau. Reuters/File

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he did not know if he would send his children back to school in the province worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Quebec has seen more than half the country's 60,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 60 percent of Canada's 3,700 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The provincial government has announced the voluntary reopening of primary schools and nurseries next week after weeks of closure, in a decision that has divided parents.

Trudeau's three children are attend a French-speaking school -- which remains closed -- in Ontario province.

But quizzed by public broadcaster Radio-Canada on Sunday, he said he was unsure whether he would be willing to let them return to class if they were enrolled in adjacent Quebec.

"It's going to be an extremely personal decision for all parents," he said.

The prime minister said he would make a decision on allowing his children to go back to school "probably at the last minute", after considering class sizes and teacher attitudes.

Trudeau has been in self-isolation with his family in their official home of Rideau Cottage in Ottowa, Ontario, after his wife Sophie Gregoire was infected with the virus in March.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Justin Trudeau
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Canada
Quebec

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

COVID-19: UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam

COVID-19: UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam

 