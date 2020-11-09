Kamala Harris makes California history

Joe Biden has been elected president of the United States.

His vice president will be Sen. Kamala Harris.

Her rise to the highest office in the nation ever occupied by a woman has been full of historic milestones: the first Black woman to become San Francisco’s and then California’s top prosecutor, the second Black woman to become a senator.

Now, not only will she be the first woman vice president, but she will also be the first Black woman, the first South Asian American woman and the first daughter of immigrants to hold the role.

In her speech Saturday night, she drew a direct line from her mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who came to the United States when she was 19, through her own career and to generations of women in the future.

“She maybe didn’t quite imagine this moment,” Harris said of her mother. “But she believed so deeply in an America where a moment like this is possible, and so I am thinking about her and about the generations of women, Black women, Asian, white, Latina, Native American women — who throughout our nation’s history have paved the way for this moment tonight.”

There is one more historic distinction that in some ways encapsulates all of the above: Harris is a Californian.

For many Californians, Harris’ comfortable embrace of her multicultural upbringing and her decidedly West Coast vibe have felt familiar.

“She brings a California sensibility, you know: the blazers with the Chucks,” Karthick Ramakrishnan, a professor of political science at the University of California, Riverside, told me. “I think it will be a breath of fresh air in D.C.”

On Saturday, Gov. Gavin Newsom, in addition to describing Harris, a fellow San Francisco politician and friend, as “a walking, whip-smart embodiment of the California Dream,” tweeted a celebratory video of her dancing in the rain soundtracked by a song popular on TikTok that says, “I’m sorry for drippin’, but drip is what I do.” In the video, Harris sported her signature combination.

Her casual use of the Tamil word “chittis” to refer to her aunts in her nomination acceptance speech was remarkable largely because it was on stage at the Democratic National Convention.

“I’m Tamil myself, and it has a resonance for people who use that word as part of how they talk about their families,” Ramakrishnan said. “But things like that, immigrants in general can relate to — even if you don’t understand the word.”

Harris’ long career in the Golden State also means that for Californians especially her status as a barrier-breaking politician is only one part of a complex legacy as San Francisco’s and the state’s former “top cop.”

And while representation can be powerful, as we saw repeatedly during the presidential race, it’s not everything.

And yes, the race to name the senator’s successor has already begun.

But over the weekend, some women I spoke to among the crowds who poured into the streets of Los Angeles said they were thrilled to see someone who they believe will listen to their concerns become one of America’s top leaders.

Diana Gutierrez, 26, who joined a group parading through downtown to a rally at Pershing Square on Saturday morning, said she was in the country illegally in 2016 when President Donald Trump was elected; she had come from Peru with her family in 2002 as a young child.

She and Cori Bratby-Rudd, 26, said they hadn’t been dating long when they decided to get married four years ago, in part because they were worried Gutierrez would be deported.

But a Biden victory brought enormous relief. Harris’ ascension was a significant factor.

“I can’t even explain it,” she said, “for there to be a Black woman vice president with the ability to speak for immigrants.”

Bratby-Rudd added, “We’re elated.”

Shanyn Stokes, 28, said: “I think she’s been doing the best she can. I do believe her heart’s in the right place.”

Stokes, who is Black, said Harris’ victory was an encouraging sign that Americans increasingly see women — and Black women specifically — as capable of any job a white man could do.

Now, Stokes said, “I’m very hopeful to see what she does.”