Jacob Blake's shooting: Kenosha preparing for protests

Kenosha preparing for protests when charging decision comes on Jacob Blake's shooting

Blake was shot several times in the back and the incident, which was caught on video, sparked days of protests

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 04 2021, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 15:15 ist
In this social network video released on by his lawyer Ben Crump, Jacob Blake delivers a message from a hospital bed in Kenosha, Wisconsin on September 5, 2020. Credit: Twitter/@AttorneyCrump

The city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, is making preparations for demonstrations when a charging decision comes over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, authorities said on Sunday.

Kenosha saw civil unrest and large demonstrations against racism and police brutality in August after police shot Blake, an African-American man, who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The decision is likely to come within the first two weeks of January, Mayor John Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said in a statement.

Efforts from authorities will include designating a demonstration space, limiting city bus routes, imposing curfews, and closing off roads and other areas, according to the statement.

"Mayor Antaramian has been informed that the decision is likely to be announced within the first two weeks of January and is working with Chief Miskins and other partners to protect peaceful demonstration and to guard against unlawful activity", authorities said on Sunday.

Also read: Jacob Blake speaks out for first time since police shooting

Blake was shot several times in the back and the incident, which was caught on video, sparked days of protests.

Two protesters were fatally shot during the unrest, with teenager Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois, being charged in connection with the shootings.

Blake's shooting came about three months after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Floyd's death sparked anti-racism protests across the United States and the rest of the world.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Protests
Jacob Blake
Wisconsin
Black Lives Matter
Racism
United States

What's Brewing

5 Ravi Teja movies to watch before 'Krack'

5 Ravi Teja movies to watch before 'Krack'

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

DH Toon | A vaccine to brave all political storms

DH Toon | A vaccine to brave all political storms

Timeout for NBA's performers is costing them big

Timeout for NBA's performers is costing them big

The Lead: 'Modi in 2014 was like bull in a china shop'

The Lead: 'Modi in 2014 was like bull in a china shop'

 