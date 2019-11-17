Khamenei voices support for fuel price hike decision

AFP
AFP, Tehran,
  Nov 17 2019, 12:46pm ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2019, 12:46pm ist
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (AFP Photo)

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday voiced support for a decision to impose petrol price hikes and rationing that sparked protests across the Islamic republic.

"I am not an expert and there are different opinions but I had said that if the heads of the three branches make a decision I will support it," he was quoted as saying by state television.

Protests flared across Iran after the price hike agreed by the High Council of Economic Coordination made up of the president, parliament speaker and judiciary chief was announced at midnight on Friday.

