Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island

The eruption was reported at the Halemaumau Crater of the Kilauea Volcano

Lava erupts from Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, US. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted on Sunday night, according to an advisory from the United States Geological Survey, followed by an earthquake that struck at the volcano's south flank.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 located beneath Kīlauea Volcano's south flank at 10:36 pm local time, according to the advisory. 

The eruption was reported at the Halemaumau Crater of the Kilauea Volcano, the Hawaii county Civil Defense Agency said in a tweet early on Monday, requesting residents to stay indoors.

"Trade winds will push any embedded ash toward the Southwest. Fallout is likely in the Kau District in Wood Valley, Pahala, Naalehu and Ocean View," the tweet added.

The eruption started with multiple fissures opening on the walls of Halemaumau crater, USGS said.

A picture from the USGS showed Kilauea's summit illuminated by the hot lava with a plume of steam and gas bursting out of the volcano.

