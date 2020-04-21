Kim Jong Un in grave danger after surgery: Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in grave danger after surgery, according to a report by CNN quoting a US official with direct knowledge.

A few days back, Kim missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, which raised speculation about his well-being.

According to another US official, the concerns about Kim's health are credible but the severity is hard to assess.

Daily NK, an online newspaper based in South Korea reported that Kim reportedly underwent a cardiovascular system procedure on April 12. He received the cardiovascular system procedure because of "excessive smoking, obesity, and overwork," as per the news site.

Kim is now receiving treatment in a villa in Hyangsan County following his procedure, according to the report.

