Kim Jong Un 'personally ordered' missile test

Kim Jong Un 'personally ordered' missile test

The test-launch of a new type inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasongpho-17 was conducted on March 24

AFP
AFP, Seoul,
  • Mar 25 2022, 05:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 05:46 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un personally ordered the test-firing of the country's "new type" of an intercontinental ballistic missile, state media reported Friday.

"The test-launch of a new type inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasongpho-17 of the DPRK strategic forces was conducted on March 24... under the direct guidance of Kim Jong Un," KCNA said. "The missile, launched at Pyongyang International Airport, travelled up to a maximum altitude of 6,248.5 km and flew a distance of 1,090 km for 4,052s before accurately hitting the pre-set area in open waters of the East Sea of Korea."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

World news
Kim Jong Un
North Korea

