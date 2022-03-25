Kim Jong Un 'personally ordered' missile test

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un personally ordered the test-firing of the country's "new type" of an intercontinental ballistic missile, state media reported Friday.
"The test-launch of a new type inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasongpho-17 of the DPRK strategic forces was conducted on March 24... under the direct guidance of Kim Jong Un," KCNA said. "The missile, launched at Pyongyang International Airport, travelled up to a maximum altitude of 6,248.5 km and flew a distance of 1,090 km for 4,052s before accurately hitting the pre-set area in open waters of the East Sea of Korea."
