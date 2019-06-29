'Kithana acha he Modi!': Aus PM tweets selfie with Modi

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday tweeted a selfie with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and praised him in Hindi, saying "Kithana acha he Modi!".

The two leaders are in Osaka, Japan for the G20 Summit.

The newly-elected Australian Prime Minister met his Indian counterpart in the morning and shared some light moments with him.

Morrison clicked a selfie with Modi and posted it on Twitter with a captain "Kithana acha he Modi!" (How good is Modi).

Modi also replied to his counterpart emphasising the bilateral relationship. "Mate, I’m stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship!", Modi tweeted quoting Morrison's selfie tweet.

Last month, the two leaders congratulated each other on their respective election victories and pledged to work together.

The G20 (Group of Twenty) is an international leaders' forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The 14th edition of the G20 Summit is being held here from June 28-29.