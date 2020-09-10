'Russian hacking against Biden campaign firm nonsense'

Kremlin calls reports of Russian state hacking against Biden campaign firm 'nonsense'

  • Sep 10 2020, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 15:37 ist
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Warren, Michigan, US, September 9, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

Reports that Russian state hackers targeted one of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s main election campaign advisory firms "look like nonsense", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Three people briefed on the matter told Reuters earlier that Microsoft Corp had alerted the firm in question that it had been targeted by suspected Russian state-backed hackers.

The hacking attempts targeted staff at Washington-based SKDKnickerbocker, a campaign strategy and communications firm working with Biden and other prominent Democrats, over the past two months, the sources said. 

USA
Russia
Kremlin
Joe Biden
Microsoft

