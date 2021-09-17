Kremlin hails decision by Apple, Google to delete opposition election app

Kremlin hails removal of oppn app from Apple, Google

The app was devised by allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

Reuters,
  • Sep 17 2021, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 15:58 ist
Kremlin viewed the app negatively. Credit: AFP Photo

The Kremlin on Friday welcomed a decision by Alphabet's Google and Apple to remove a banned anti-government tactical voting app from their stores on the first day of a Russian parliamentary election.

"This app is illegal in our country, both platforms were notified accordingly and seemingly made this decision in accordance with the letter of the law," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

The app, devised by allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, gives people detailed recommendations on who to vote for in an effort to thwart the electoral chances of the ruling United Russia party which supports President Vladimir Putin.

Peskov said the Kremlin viewed the app negatively.

"These are totally provocative efforts, which are actually harmful to voters," he said. 

