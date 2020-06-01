'Need to know more' about proposed G7 invite: Kremlin

Kremlin says Kremlin says 'need to know more' about proposed G7 invite, but Vladimir Putin 'supports dialogue'

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 01 2020, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 15:32 ist
Vladimir Putin. Reuters

The Kremlin said on Monday it needed to see more details before responding to US President Donald Trump's proposal to invite Russia to attend a Group of Seven nations summit, but that President Vladimir Putin supported dialogue on the issue.

Trump said on Saturday he would postpone a G7 summit he had hoped to hold next month until September or later and expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was not clear if the proposal was official and said Moscow needed to know more about the proposed summit, including what might be on the agenda and the format, before responding.

Russia
United States
Kremlin
G7
Donald Trump

