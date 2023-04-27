Kremlin welcomes Xi-Zelenskiy call on Ukraine

Kremlin welcomes Xi-Zelenskyy call on Ukraine, but says its aims remain the same

The Kremlin said it still needed to achieve the aims of what it calls its 'special military operation' in Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Apr 27 2023, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 15:59 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AFP Photo

The Kremlin said on Thursday it welcomed anything that could bring the end of the Ukraine conflict closer when asked what it thought of a phone call a day earlier between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Also Read: Zelenskyy says held 'meaningful' talks with China's Xi

But the Kremlin said it still needed to achieve the aims of what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The Chinese and Ukrainian leaders on Wednesday spoke for the first time since Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in February last year, fulfilling a longstanding goal of Kyiv which had publicly sought such talks for months. 

World news
Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
China
Xi Jinping
Kyiv
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

