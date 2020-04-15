Kurdistan included in cut of oil production: Iran

Kurdistan is included in cut of oil production, says Iraq oil minister : INA

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Apr 15 2020, 08:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 08:46 ist

Iraq's oil minister said on Tuesday that Kurdistan region is included in the cut of oil production, Iraqi news agency (INA) cited the minister as saying.

Minister Thamer al-Ghadhban said that on Thursday a delegation from the Kurdistan region will arrive at the oil ministry on Thursday to discuss the reduction mechanism, INA reported.

OPEC and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic in an unprecedented deal with fellow oil nations, including the United States, that could curb global oil supply by up to 20%. 

