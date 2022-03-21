Russian shelling killed at least 4 in Kyiv, says mayor

Kyiv's mayor says shelling kills at least four in Podil district

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people and displaced more than 3 million

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 21 2022, 06:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 08:12 ist
Rescuers work at a site of a shopping mall damaged by an airstrike in Kyiv. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district in Kyiv's Podil district late on Sunday, killing at least four people, city authorities said.

"According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centres [were hit]," city mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

He said rescue teams were putting out a large fire at the shopping centre, while other details are still to be confirmed. The Kyiv department of the state emergency service said four people had been killed.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports on the ground.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced more than 3 million and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the "special military operation", which started on Feb. 24, is aimed at disarming Ukraine and rooting out dangerous nationalists.

Check out DH's latest videos

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Russia
Ukraine
World news
Kyiv

What's Brewing

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

 