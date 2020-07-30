Laos footballer banned for life over match-fixing

Laos footballer banned for life over match-fixing

AFP
AFP, Kuala Lampur,
  • Jul 30 2020, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 18:01 ist

A footballer for the Laos national team has been given a life ban for match-fixing, the sport's governing body in Asia said Thursday, the third player from the side struck off in recent months.

Thipphonexay Inthavongsa was found guilty of "conspiring to manipulate" the results of an October 2017 friendly between Hong Kong and Laos.

A disciplinary panel for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) banned Inthavongsa from taking part in any "football-related activities for life", the body said in a statement.

It did not reveal details of the offence but said the Lao Football Federation had been informed of the decision and the AFC would request FIFA extend the ban worldwide.

Match-fixing has proved a problem in Laos before. In February national team players Khampheng Sayavutthi and Lembo Saysana were found guilty of the same offence in the same 2017 game and were also hit with lifetime bans.

Lao Toyota FC were in 2018 barred from the AFC Cup for "arranging and influencing" the outcome of matches in the 2015 and 2016 tournaments.

Ranked 188th out of 210 countries in the FIFA world rankings, impoverished Laos has limited football infrastructure with little money for sports investment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Asian Football Confederation
Laos

What's Brewing

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

 