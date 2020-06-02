Las Vegas police officer shot amid protests, say police

Las Vegas police officer shot amid protests, say police

  Jun 02 2020
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 15:00 ist

A Las Vegas police officer was shot amid protests on Monday night over the killing of George Floyd, AP news agency said.

The officer was shot in the area of the Las Vegas Strip and another officer was "involved in a shooting" in the same area, AP quoted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as saying.

It did not give details of the shootings or the officers' condition. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department declined to comment to Reuters.

Four St Louis police officers were hit by gunfire late on Monday during violent protests over the death of Floyd, a black man in police custody, hours after President Donald Trump vowed to use the U.S. military to halt the spreading clashes.

United States
Las Vegas

