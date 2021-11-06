Grammy-winning singer Mendonca dies in Brazil crash

Latin Grammy-winning singer Marilia Mendonca dies in Brazil crash

State-run power company Cemig said that the airplane collided with an electricity distribution line

Reuters
Reuters, Sao Paulo,
  • Nov 06 2021, 05:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2021, 06:22 ist
Firefighters work on the wreckage of the crashed plane where the Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca died on the afternoon in Caratinga, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo/Minas Gerais Fire Department

Brazilian country singer Marilia Mendonca was killed on Friday along with her manager and aide when the small airplane they were traveling in crashed in the state of Minas Gerais.

Mendonca's press office said in a statement that her producer, Henrique Ribeiro, aide Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho as well both the pilot and co-pilot of the plane were also killed in the crash.

Marilia Mendonca rose to fame as an icon of the Brazilian country music style "sertanejo," winning a 2019 Latin Grammy for an album in the category. She had posted on social media a video boarding the plane earlier on Friday.

The airplane departed from the midwestern city of Goiania heading to Caratinga, where 26-year-old Mendonca had a concert scheduled for later on Friday, according to news website G1.

The cause of the crash was under investigation but state-run power company Cemig said in a statement that the airplane collided with an electricity distribution line owned by the company before hitting the ground.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Twitter that the whole country was shocked by the news, adding that Mendonca was one of the greatest artists of her generation.

"We feel like we have lost someone very close to us," Bolsonaro tweeted.

Last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic led to wide-ranging lockdowns in Brazil, a live broadcast of a concert by Mendonca drew 3.3 million peak concurrent viewers, a world record for YouTube

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Brazil
Plane Crash
Death
World news

What's Brewing

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

'Sooryavanshi' movie review: Not worth the wait

'Sooryavanshi' movie review: Not worth the wait

Scientists wonder how much carbon oceans can absorb

Scientists wonder how much carbon oceans can absorb

Cost, literacy: Invisible bars to tackle digital divide

Cost, literacy: Invisible bars to tackle digital divide

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

 