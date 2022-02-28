Latvia allows its citizens to fight in Ukraine

Citizens who want to support Ukraine and volunteer to defend Ukraine's independence must be able to do so, the parliament said

Reuters
Reuters, Vilnius,
  • Feb 28 2022, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 14:27 ist
A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns in the ongoing war. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Latvia's parliament voted unanimously on Monday to allow its nationals to fight in Ukraine if willing, the parliament said in a statement. "Our citizens who want to support Ukraine and volunteer to serve there to defend Ukraine's independence and our common security must be able to do so," said Juris Rancanis, chairman of the parliamentary defence, home affairs and corruption prevention commission, which drafted the law.

World news
Russia
Ukraine
Latvia

