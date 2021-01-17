Lebanon inks final deal for 2.1 mln doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Lebanon's caretaker health minister signed a final deal on Sunday to secure 2.1 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine as the country battles a steep rise in infections.

The vaccines are expected to arrive in batches starting February, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry is also cooperating with the private sector to secure 2 million vaccine doses from AstraZeneca and Sinopharm, it added.

Lebanon is under a three-week lockdown that ends on February 1 and a strict 24-hour curfew until January 25 after lax measures over the Christmas and New Year's holiday period led to a spike in cases.

In addition to these deals, Lebanon has also signed up for 2.7 million doses to be delivered through COVAX, the global scheme backed by the World Health Organization to provide vaccines to poorer countries.