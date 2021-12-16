Life sentence for German man who drove into crowd

Life sentence for German man who drove into Carnival crowd

A regional court in the central town of Kassel sentenced the German man to life in prison

AP, Berlin
  • Dec 16 2021, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 19:48 ist
A court in Germany convicted a 31-year-old man Thursday of 89 counts of attempted murder for driving his car into a crowd celebrating Carnival last year.

A regional court in the central town of Kassel sentenced the German man, whose name wasn't released for privacy reasons, to life in prison.

The defendant drove his car through a crowd of people, including 26 children, who were watching the traditional “Rose Monday" procession in the town of Volkmarsen.

Nobody was killed, but 90 people were injured, including 20 who needed hospitalisation.

Prosecutors accused the man of planning the attack in advance and installing a dashboard camera in order to record it. He refused to testify during his trial.

Judges ruled that the defendant, who was also convicted of 88 counts of serious bodily harm, bore “particularly grave responsibility” for the attack, meaning he will not be entitled to automatic parole after 15 years, as is customary in Germany. 

