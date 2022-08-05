Lightning strike near White House leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

Lightning strike near White House leaves 2 dead, 2 hurt

Authorities did not reveal how the people were injured, other than to say they were critically hurt in the lightning strike

AP
AP
  Aug 05 2022, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 21:00 ist
Officers with the Secret Service and the US Park Police witnessed the lightning strike Thursday night. Credit: AFP Photo

Two people who were critically injured in a lightning strike outside the White House have died, police said Friday. Two others remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died of their injuries after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The two other people, a man and a woman, were in critical condition, the police department said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Authorities did not reveal how the people were injured, other than to say they were critically hurt in the lightning strike.

Officers with the Secret Service and the US Park Police witnessed the lightning strike Thursday night and ran over to render first aid, officials said.

Emergency medical crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. and had transported all of the victims to the hospital with “critical, life-threatening injures,” fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

