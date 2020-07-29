Live: Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai & Tim Cook testify before US Congress

The CEOs of four of America's largest tech firms will give virtual testimony before the US Congress on Wednesday in a hearing that promises a healthy dose of political theater, while also offering a window into the thinking of lawmakers trying to rein in Big Tech. Facebook Inc's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon.com Inc's Jeff Bezos, Alphabet Inc-owned Google's Sundar Pichai and Apple Inc's Tim Cook - who together represent about $5 trillion of the U.S. economy - are set to speak via videoconference before the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel.
We did take employees inputs into account, says Pichai
Will you take the pledge that you will not the bigoted anti-police policies that is requested in a recent letter that Googlers have sent you, asks Rep Gaetz
The proliferation of fake Facebook accounts played a major role of Russian interference in 2016 elections, says Rep Raskin
Google has a AI China centre, you collaborate with Chinese universities, says Gaetz
Why would an American company with American values aid the Chinese military but refuse to work with US military, asks Gaetz
We are not working with Chinese military, says Pichai. Our AI work in China is limited to a handful of open source projects, says Pichai.
We treat all developers the same, says Zuckerberg
Representative Johnson questions Tim Cook on anti-trust law violations in the App Store
What does Google and CCP have in common? asks Rep Buck
Capitalism has lifted millions out of poverty, says Representative Buck
M&A that intend to crush competition is illegal, why shouldn't Instagram be a separate company? asks Nadler
In Feb 2012, you told the CFO that you wanted to buy Instagram. What did you mean the purpose of the deal was to neutralise a competitor? asks Nadler
What did not mean when you said Instagram was a threat, disruptive? asks Rep Nadler
The acquisition of Instagram has been widely successful, says Zuckerberg
Facebook saw Instagram as a threat to it's business, rather than compete with it, Facebook bought it, says Representative Nadler
We do not want to become the arbiters of truth, says Zuckerberg
I think we've developed as one of the companies that respect free speech the most, says Zuckerberg
Everybody should be able to speak their mind, says ranking member Sensenbrenner
I've been trying make the net universal and accessible to everybody, says ranking member Sensenbrenner
Google is increasingly a walled-garden, says the sub-committee chair
Google threatened to take Yelp offline, says the chair, isn't that anti-competitive? asks the chair
Were you involved in the threat of vertical search, the chair asks Pichai
In the few categories that are commercial in nature, it is highly competitive, says Pichai.
What is the value of the part you use for commercial business, asks subcommittee chair
Sundar Pichai: It's more in the range of 100 billion dollars
Google shows what is more profitable for Google in search results, says subcommittee chair
Why does Google steal content from honest businesses, subcommittee chair questions Google CEO Sundar Pichai
We compete hard, we compete fairly, we compete to be the best, says Zuckerberg
I personally believe private companies shouldn't be making such high stake-decisions, says Zuckerberg
New companies are created all the time all over the world. If we don't keep innovating, someone will replace the companies here today, says Zuckerberg.
Since Covid emerged, I'm proud that people have used Facebook to stay in touch with friends and family, says Zuckerberg
Facebook CEO Zuckerberg begins statement
The app ecosystem is responsible for 1.9 million jobs in 50 states of the US, says Apple CEO Cook
We're provide developers over 150,000 APIs, says Cook. Developers take 100% of the money they make.
Our goal is the best, not the most, says Cook
At Apple, we made a promise, a promise that we will only make things we are proud of, says Cook
Tim Cook begins statement
Google succeeds when others succeed, says Pichai
Our engineers are helping US remain a leader in technologies, says Pichai
Google's work would not possible without the American tradition of innovation, says Pichai
Proud that so many experience the internet through Chrome for free, says Pichai
A discussion about competition is a discussion of opportunity, says Pichai
Sundar Pichai begins his statement
Retail accounts for 80% of our total revenue
The company most of you know as Amazon is the one that sends you your online orders in the brown boxes with the smile on the side. That’s where we started, and retail remains our largest business by far, accounting for over 80% of our total revenue. The very nature of that business is getting products to customers.
Amazon accounts for less than 1% of the world's retail market, says Jeff Bezos
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos talks about his background
My dad’s name is Miguel. He adopted me when I was four years old. He was 16 when he came to the United States from Cuba as part of Operation Pedro Pan, shortly after Castro took over. My dad arrived in America alone. His parents felt he’d be safer here.
Jeff Bezos begins his statement
My mom, Jackie, had me when she was a 17-year-old high school student in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Being pregnant in high school was not popular in Albuquerque in 1964. It was difficult for her. When they tried to kick her out of school, my grandfather went to bat for her, says Jeff Bezos
Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust law chair introduces tech CEOs
Jeff Bezos to begin his statement
Supreme leader of Iran, the largest state sponsor of terrorism not censored by Twitter, but Donald Trump censored for harmless tweet on Washington DC, says Representative Jim Jordan
