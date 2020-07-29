Live: Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai & Tim Cook testify before US Congress

The CEOs of four of America's largest tech firms will give virtual testimony before the US Congress on Wednesday in a hearing that promises a healthy dose of political theater, while also offering a window into the thinking of lawmakers trying to rein in Big Tech. Facebook Inc's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon.com Inc's Jeff Bezos, Alphabet Inc-owned Google's Sundar Pichai and Apple Inc's Tim Cook - who together represent about $5 trillion of the U.S. economy - are set to speak via videoconference before the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel.