News Live: US claims evidence of Moscow plan for 'false flag' Ukrainian attack
News Live: US claims evidence of Moscow plan for 'false flag' Ukrainian attack
updated: Feb 04 2022, 08:05 ist
Follow DH's latest updates of India and the world, here!
06:53
Gujarat extends night curfew in 27 cities till Feb 11
The Gujarat government on Thursday extend the night curfew effective across 27 cities till 11 February.
A core committee meeting headed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also decided on Thursday to allow more persons in wedding functions organised in open places.
05:51
Putin, Macron hold third call in week on Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation, the third one within seven days, to discuss the Ukrainian crisis and security guarantees.
The leaders continued their "substantive dialogue" on the situation regarding Ukraine and the establishment of long-term and legally binding security guarantees between Russia and the West, Xinhua news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying.
05:50
US claims evidence of Moscow plan for 'false flag' Ukrainian attack
The Pentagon said Thursday it had evidence of a plan by Moscow to film a fake Ukrainian attack on Russians to justify a real assault on its pro-West neighbor.
"We do have information that the Russians are likely to want to fabricate a pretext for an invasion," said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.
05:49
Nike cries foul over virtual shoes, suing retailer that sells sneaker NFTs
Sneaker giant Nike sued online reseller StockX in New York federal court on Thursday for selling unauthorized images of Nike shoes, marking the latest lawsuit over digital assets known as non-fungible tokens.
Nike said StockX's NFTs infringe its trademarks and are likely to confuse consumers. Its lawsuit asked for unspecified money damages and an order blocking their sales.
Gujarat extends night curfew in 27 cities till Feb 11
The Gujarat government on Thursday extend the night curfew effective across 27 cities till 11 February.
A core committee meeting headed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also decided on Thursday to allow more persons in wedding functions organised in open places.
Putin, Macron hold third call in week on Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation, the third one within seven days, to discuss the Ukrainian crisis and security guarantees.
The leaders continued their "substantive dialogue" on the situation regarding Ukraine and the establishment of long-term and legally binding security guarantees between Russia and the West, Xinhua news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying.
US claims evidence of Moscow plan for 'false flag' Ukrainian attack
The Pentagon said Thursday it had evidence of a plan by Moscow to film a fake Ukrainian attack on Russians to justify a real assault on its pro-West neighbor.
"We do have information that the Russians are likely to want to fabricate a pretext for an invasion," said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.
Nike cries foul over virtual shoes, suing retailer that sells sneaker NFTs
Sneaker giant Nike sued online reseller StockX in New York federal court on Thursday for selling unauthorized images of Nike shoes, marking the latest lawsuit over digital assets known as non-fungible tokens.
Nike said StockX's NFTs infringe its trademarks and are likely to confuse consumers. Its lawsuit asked for unspecified money damages and an order blocking their sales.