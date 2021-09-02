News Live: Tropical Storm Larry may strengthen into hurricane soon

(ANI)
Tokyo Paralympics | Badminton Men's Singles Group Stage: Suhas L Yathiraj beats Germany's Niklas Jan Pott 21-9, 21-3
Tropical Storm Larry expected to strengthen into hurricane soon, says US NHC
Former world champion Raikkonen to retire from F1
Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen announced on Wednesday that he will retire from Formula One at the end of the season, 20 years after making his debut in the sport.
Pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani passes away
Hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, who was ailing for some time, passed away in Srinagar on Wednesday evening.
