News Live: 16 dead, 22 injured in Mexico road crash
updated: Sep 03 2021, 05:24 ist
05:23
ABBA thrills fans with comeback album after decades apart
Nearly four decades after disbanding and vowing never to get back together, Swedish superstars ABBA on Thursday announced a musical comeback with a new album and a London show featuring their performances captured by digital avatars.
At least 16 people were killed and 22 others were injured in a road accident in northern Mexico on Thursday, officials said.
The crash took place on a highway between Sonoyata and San Luis Rio Colorado near the border with the United States, prosecutors in Sonora state said in a statement on Twitter.
Of those injured, six were in serious condition.
(AFP)
05:21
At least 41 dead as flash floods slam New York area
Flash flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida killed at least 41 people in the New York area overnight into Thursday, including several who perished in their basements during the "historic" weather event that officials blamed on climate change.
