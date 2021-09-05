News Live: Para badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj loses to France's Lucas Mazur, bags silver

New Zealand tried for years to deport supermarket attacker: Ardern
New Zealand had been trying for years to deport an Islamic State-inspired radical who went on a frenzied stabbing attack, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed Saturday, saying it was "frustrating" he was allowed to stay free.
The lifting of suppression orders showed the attacker, Sri Lankan Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, was served a deportation notice in April 2019 after his refugee status was revoked. (AFP)
Tokyo Paralympics, Badminton Men's Singles SL4: Noida DM Suhas L Yathiraj loses to France's Lucas Mazur, bags silver
Badminton Men's Singles SL4: Noida DM Suhas L Yathiraj is leading 1-0 in gold medal match against France's Lucas Mazur at Tokyo Paralympics
Saudi intercepts missiles, drones fired from Yemen
Saudi authorities said Saturday they had intercepted two ballistic missiles fired from neighbouring Yemen and targeting the Eastern province and Najaran in the south.
"Two ballistic missile attacks were intercepted, along with three booby-trapped drones," the Saudi-led coalition fighting Huthi rebels in Yemen told AFP.
State-run Al-Ekhbariya television also reported the interception, citing the coalition saying it would take "strict measures" to protect civilians.
There were no reports of any casualties, but the attack comes four days after a drone hit Abha international airport in the south, wounding eight people and damaging a civilian plane.
New Zealand tried for years to deport supermarket attacker: Ardern
New Zealand had been trying for years to deport an Islamic State-inspired radical who went on a frenzied stabbing attack, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed Saturday, saying it was "frustrating" he was allowed to stay free.
The lifting of suppression orders showed the attacker, Sri Lankan Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, was served a deportation notice in April 2019 after his refugee status was revoked. (AFP)