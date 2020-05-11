'London commute is going to be very different'

London commute is going to be very different, transport operator says

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • May 11 2020, 16:50 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 16:59 ist
A woman wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), including a face mask as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, reads a newspaper as she stands aboard a London Underground Tube train. AFP

London's commute will be very different when people start to go back to work as demand on buses and the underground railway will be reduced by 85%, the city transport operator said.

"The national requirement to maintain 2m social distancing wherever possible means that TfL will only be able to carry around 13-15 per cent of the normal number of passengers on the Tube and bus networks even when 100% of services are operating once again over time," Transport for London said.

"Challenge is far greater than the 2012 Olympic Games, with the need to reduce pre-COVID demand on buses and Tube by over 85 per cent," it said.

London
Britain
Coronavirus
COVID-19

