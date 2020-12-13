Long way to go on Brexit trade talks: UK minister

Long way to go on Brexit trade talks: UK foreign minister

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Dec 13 2020, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 16:12 ist
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Credit: AFP Photo

There is still a long way to go on Brexit talks, Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday as London and Brussels face a make-or-break decision on an elusive trade agreement.

“We want to be treated like any other independent self-respecting democracy. If the EU can accept that at a political level, then there’s every reason to be confident but there is still, I think, a long way to go,” he told Sky News.

