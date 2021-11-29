Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh dies

Louis Vuitton's star designer Virgil Abloh died on Sunday of cancer, his family and employer LVMH said.
In a post on Twitter, LVMH said Abloh, 41, had been battling cancer privately for years.
"LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh," it said.
LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. pic.twitter.com/CytwZLvSFu
— LVMH (@LVMH) November 28, 2021
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Unclear if Omicron causes more severe disease: WHO
UK calls urgent meeting of G7 health ministers
Thane man Covid positive after South Africa return
'Deadly cocktail of SP, BSP, Cong want to stop BJP'
Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape trial
Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus
Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands
What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?
Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy
How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name