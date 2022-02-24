Macron condemns Russia's move to 'wage war on Ukraine'

Macron condemns Russia's move to 'wage war on Ukraine'

Macron had repeatedly spoken to President Vladimir Putin seeking a diplomatic solution to the standoff but to no avail

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Feb 24 2022, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 16:07 ist
French Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Reuters Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday strongly condemned Russia's military action against Ukraine and vowed that Paris would work with allies to try to end the conflict.

"Russia must immediately put an end to its military operations," Macron wrote on Twitter, saying Russia had made the decision to "wage war" on Ukraine.

"France stands in solidarity with Ukraine. It stands by Ukrainians and is working with its partners and allies to end the war," he added.

Macron had repeatedly spoken to President Vladimir Putin seeking a diplomatic solution to the standoff but to no avail.

After frenetic telephone talks at the weekend, he has not spoken to the Russian leader since Putin on Monday recognised two Ukrainian breakaway regions as independent.

Also read: Ukraine says killed 'around 50 Russian occupiers'

Before Putin announced the "special military operation" in the early hours of Thursday, Macron spoke to Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky late Wednesday, emphasising the importance of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Elysee said.

He vowed that France would continue to help Ukraine financially and economically and supply "defensive equipment," the French presidency said in a statement.

In another call with Macron Thursday, Zelensky called for European "unity" in the face of the Ukrainian attack, and called for "many interventions" to aid Ukraine, while Macron assured Ukraine of France's "support and solidarity," it said.

A French defence council meeting, headed by Macron and featuring a small number of cabinet members, was to get underway early Thursday, Macron's office also said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

France
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
Russia
World news
Vladimir Putin

What's Brewing

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

'Ukraine, you're not alone,' say countries at UN meet

'Ukraine, you're not alone,' say countries at UN meet

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces

Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces

DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?

DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?

Karnataka reserves 1% teacher jobs for transgenders

Karnataka reserves 1% teacher jobs for transgenders

IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO

IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO

 