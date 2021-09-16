Macron says French forces killed Islamic State leader in Sahara

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday French military forces had killed islamic militant Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.

Adnan Abou Walid al Sahraoui, chef du groupe terroriste État islamique au Grand Sahara a été neutralisé par les forces françaises. Il s’agit d’un nouveau succès majeur dans le combat que nous menons contre les groupes terroristes au Sahel. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 15, 2021

"It's another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel," Macron said in a tweet.