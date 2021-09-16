Macron says French forces killed Islamic State leader in Sahara

Macron says French forces killed IS leader in Sahara

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Sep 16 2021, 06:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 06:25 ist
France's President Macron. Credit: Reuters Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday French military forces had killed islamic militant Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.

"It's another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel," Macron said in a tweet. 

 

