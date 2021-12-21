Madagascar minister swims 12 hours to shore after crash

Madagascar minister swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash

The helicopter was flying the minister and the others to inspect the site of a shipwreck off the northeastern coast on Monday morning

AFP
AFP, Antananarivo,
  • Dec 21 2021, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 18:57 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

A Madagascan minister was one of two survivors to have swum some 12 hours to shore Tuesday after their helicopter crashed off the island's northeastern coast, authorities said. A search was still ongoing for two other passengers after the crash Monday, whose cause was not immediately clear, police and port authorities said.

Serge Gelle, the country's secretary of state for police, and a fellow policeman reached land in the seaside town of Mahambo separately on Tuesday morning, apparently after ejecting themselves from the aircraft, port authority chief Jean-Edmond Randrianantenaina said.

In a video shared on social media, 57-year-old Gelle appears lying exhausted on a deck chair, still in his camouflage uniform. "My time to die hasn't come yet," says the general, adding he is cold but not injured.

Also Read — At least 17 die, 60 missing in Madagascar shipwreck

Gella became a minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle in August after serving in the police for three decades. The helicopter was flying him and the others to inspect the site of a shipwreck off the northeastern coast on Monday morning.

At least 21 people have died and around 60 have gone missing in that accident, according to the latest official toll on Tuesday.

Zafisambatra Ravoavy, another police general, told AFP that Gelle had used one of the helicopter's seats as a flotation device. "He has always had great stamina in sport, and he's kept up this rhythm as minister, just like a thirty-year-old," he said. "He has nerves of steel."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Madagascar
World news

What's Brewing

Woman set on fire by neighbour over puppy's name

Woman set on fire by neighbour over puppy's name

India among world's top 3 dope violators: WADA report

India among world's top 3 dope violators: WADA report

Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report

Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report

How livestream shopping works in China

How livestream shopping works in China

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

 