Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Chile's Antofagasta

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Antofagasta in Chile on Saturday, European- Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said.
The earthquake was at a depth of 139 kilometres (86.37 miles), EMSC said.
The magnitude was earlier reported at 5.6.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Westwood brand: cocky, brazen, resolutely independent
'Amrit Mahotsav' spirit ran high among masses in 2022
Theatre set designs go minimal
Evocative old snapshots uncover Bengaluru’s past glory
DH Toon | Modi Cabinet rejig on the cards?
Binge drinking at New Year parties may hurt your heart
Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
How I set my first crossword
Designer winds up 100-day challenge