Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Chile's Antofagasta

The earthquake was at a depth of 139 kilometres (86.37 miles)

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 31 2022, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2022, 09:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Antofagasta in Chile on Saturday, European- Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 139 kilometres (86.37 miles), EMSC said.

The magnitude was earlier reported at 5.6.

Chile
Earthquakes
World news

