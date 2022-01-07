Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes in central Peru

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck about 56 km (35 miles) northeast of Santa Anita in Peru on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 80 km, EMSC said.
