Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Chile-Argentina border region

5.8 earthquake strikes Chile-Argentina border region

Reuters
Reuters,
  Jul 06 2023, 09:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 09:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude struck the Chile-Argentina border region on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 156 km (96.93 miles), GFZ added. 

