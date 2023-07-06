Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Chile-Argentina border region

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude struck the Chile-Argentina border region on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 156 km (96.93 miles), GFZ added.
